Moegoe: Mayor Dada Morero

What was Joburg mayor Dada Morero thinking? This man had the gall to put foreign nationals first when millions of South Africans languish at home jobless.

To suggest that hiring foreign nationals as metro police officers might help reduce crime in Joburg is not only a narrow understanding of the crime problem, but is a xenophobic statement that suggest that most of the crime in the city is committed by foreign nationals.

Even if that is the case, is Morero now going to suggest, that our townships must introduce languages spoken by foreign spaza shops owners for ease of trading?

This is very bad showing from a mayor who just started in the job. If he continues on this path he might not last very long.

