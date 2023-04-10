Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe of the week

By Sunday World
Moegoe: Mark Fish

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player, Mark Fish, has a penchant for shooting from the hip – and for the wrong reasons – a practice that continues to smudge his reputation.  

This week, he put his foot in his mouth, arguing that South Africa is a Christian country.  

You are wrong Mark: Your tweet, “Respect all religions but this is a Christian country first and foremost”, is inconsistent with the country’s constitution.  


Mzansi is a secular country, which is multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-lingual.  

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.