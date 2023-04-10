Moegoe of the week

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player, Mark Fish, has a penchant for shooting from the hip – and for the wrong reasons – a practice that continues to smudge his reputation.

This week, he put his foot in his mouth, arguing that South Africa is a Christian country.

You are wrong Mark: Your tweet, “Respect all religions but this is a Christian country first and foremost”, is inconsistent with the country’s constitution.

Mzansi is a secular country, which is multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-lingual.

