Moegoe of the week

Gender-based violence is something all of us should fight with all our might. We have been saddened by the news this week of the 51-year-old 7de Laan actor who allegedly fired several shots at his partner, killing him instantly. Now the 29-year-old lies in a mortuary and his family, colleagues and society must deal with his gruesome death.

We believe that with his unlicensed firearm the actor unsuccessfully tried to end his own life, and now lies in hospital.

When is this madness going to end?

He is a moegoe and deserves to serve many years behind bars.

