Moegoe of the week

During the 1980s and 90s in KwaZulu-Natal, community members often feared for their lives amid the ANC-IFP feuds for political hegemony.

Lives were often lost violently, with KZN described by political analysts as the “killing fields”.

It tragically lived up to this name this week in Mbali township, Pietermaritzburg, where 10 people were mowed down by gunmen.

Macabre. Gruesome.

We need to remove these rogues from society. They belong behind bars.

