Moegoe of the week

The National Prosecuting Authority this week suffered a setback. The prosecuting body withdrew charges of murder initially preferred against Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

What were the reasons for it? This is because the NPA failed to do the basics, which was to establish whether there was prima facie case of criminal liability in the matter.

Now the organisation has an egg on its face. As it turns out, the investigators and prosecutors failed to do what we thought was basic: keep to the prima facie rule.

Shame on the NPA.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author