Moegoe of the week

Diplomacy is about looking at all issues with the wisdom of Solomon, and keeping in mind what wisdom teaches about people who live in glass houses, refraining from throwing stones.

We are certain the US ambassador Reuben Brigety gets the drift.

No nation should try to bully another.

The US understands this, yet Mr Brigety appeared to want to bludgeon SA into taking a position suited to the US in relation to how our country should relate to Russia.

Sir, we do not appreciate your bullying stance.

