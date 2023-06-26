Moegoe of the week

Poland gave South Africa the murderer of political icon, leader of the South African Communist Party and former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander, Chris Hani.

Last week they were at it again.

They placed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s safety in jeopardy, and for more than 24 hours some 120 passengers, including journalists, were stuck in a plane, all en route to a peace summit in Ukraine. The officials of that country deny their action was motivated by racism, but what else could have led to this callous treatment?

