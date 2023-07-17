Moegoe of the week

The country needs economic growth to offer hope to millions of South Africans who are unemployed, yet their progress is stunted by senseless arsonists who may be trying to hold this country to ransom with their economic sabotage.

Trucks that transport the wealth of this country have been senselessly torched, placing the trucking industry in jeopardy.

Transport Minister Sindiswa Chikunga says the economic saboteurs must “attract the harshest punishment permissible in law”. We agree, but do we have functional police intelligence to track down these moegoes?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.