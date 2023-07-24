Moegoe of the week

The leadership of DA never stops to amaze, always in the forefront of wanting to hog news for narrow political ends.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week made it abundantly clear a mutual agreement had been struck between himself and the Russian president – that it would be better if Putin did not physically attend the Brics Summit in Johannesburg.

We thought this would be where the matter ends. But not so with DA and its leader, John Steenhuisen, who on Friday instructed his lawyers to pursue the Putin matter for, “certainty’s” sake.

