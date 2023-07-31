Moegoe of the week

One can never understand how Fikile Mbalula thinks.

To attack members of your own organisation in public when there is just under 10 months before the national general elections borders on insanity in one sense, and on another, political suicide. Not so long ago the position of secretary-general of the ANC was a special reserve of the suave and elegant.

Think of Kgalema Motlanthe; think of Gwede Mantashe; think of Cyril Ramaphosa.

They knew what it meant to protect the image of their organisation.

The modern-day secretary-general of the ANC is an indiscreet blabbermouth who attacks his own – such as Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom – in public platforms.

He is a disgrace to his organisation and should be called to order.

