Moegoe of the week

Moegoe

Lawyers are expected to be fit and proper, and refrain from engaging in matters that besmirch the legal profession.

Yet, that is not the case with six suspended directors of a law firm. The Legal Practice Council investigated them after smelling a rat, and to its horror, found them to have allegedly had a hand in the missing millions from Road Accident Fund payouts.

Crooked lawyers have no right to practise law, and such lawyers should be struck off the roll of practitioners.

Now the desperate clients who deserve compensation have been left empty handed.

