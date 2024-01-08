Moegoe of the week

This buffoon never learns. We thought he had left behind his shameless behaviour of undermining Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in 2023 but no, in their very first public appearance of 2024, he continued where he had left off last year. This clown, at the memorial service of fallen legend Mbongeni Ngema, bullied Dube-Ncube to speak when she was scheduled to speak at the funeral service on Friday. In his peanut brain, Duma believes he is the real premier since he is ANC provincial chairman. The most laughable thing is that the premiership he wants so badly is something he might never taste if the predictions that the ANC will fall below 50% in KZN are anything to go by.

