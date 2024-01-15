Moegoe of the week

Sometimes silence is golden, and it seems Ngizwe Mchunu missed that pearl of wisdom. Fresh off the high of dodging a bullet in the July 2021 unrest case, he found himself in hot water again after JAC Motors pulled the plug on his deal due to tribalism claims. But instead of taking a chill pill, he turned up the heat.

Ngizwe went on a rant, boldly claiming that the EFF would not dare step foot in KZN for their manifesto event in February. At least not while he “is still alive”.

That’s tantamount to instigation.

God forbid, if anything happens it will all be pinned on him.

Ngizwe needs to realise that a little bit of quiet can go a long way.

