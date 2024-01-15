Moegoe of The Week

By Sunday World
Ngizwe Mchunu
RANDBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 31: Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu appears at Randburg Magistrateís Court on January 31, 2022 in Randburg, South Africa. Mchunu appeared on a charge of incitement to commit public violence over the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7th in 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Sometimes silence is golden, and it seems Ngizwe Mchunu missed that pearl of wisdom. Fresh off the high of dodging a bullet in the July 2021 unrest case, he found himself in hot water again after JAC Motors pulled the plug on his deal due to tribalism claims. But instead of taking a chill pill, he turned up the heat. 

Ngizwe went on a rant, boldly claiming that the EFF would not dare step foot in KZN for their manifesto event in February. At least not while he “is still alive”.  

That’s tantamount to instigation.  

God forbid, if anything happens it will all be pinned on him.  

Ngizwe needs to realise that a little bit of quiet can go a long way. 

