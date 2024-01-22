Moegoe of the week

Zizi Kodwa has surpassed all the moegoe contenders for this week as he became the runaway palooka to clinch the title.

Kodwa made a mockery of Bafana Bafana in Ivory Coast, when he and Danny Jordaan invaded the team’s change room after the match after the national team was defeated 2-0 by Mali.

This clown started to become a coach as if he was appointed to lay down the tactics to the players, while coach Hugo Broos was idling from the corner in apparent dismay.

Kodwa has never played football in his life but he had the audacity to spew bile to the players. Next time, stay in your own lane, moegoe.

