Moegoe of the week

By Sunday World
Benjamin Netanyahu
Without a shadow of doubt, Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, and US President Joe Biden, must qualify as or our moegoes of the week.

Biden, despite the high number of deaths in the occupied Gaza Strip, continues to arm the Israeli army to the teeth, which has become an indiscriminate killer of innocent Palestinians.

Both leaders erroneously believe the International Court of Justice in The Hague reached a wrong conclusion, despite all the compelling evidence the court relied on to arrive at its verdict.

Both Netanyahu and Biden need contrite hearts.

