Moegoe of the week

The DA leader is never inclined to see anything good from a black government – and we dare say – black people. Too often he behaves as if he were a clone of the architect of apartheid, Hendrik Verwoerd.

Unsurprisingly, this past week he hurled insults at the Crime Prevention wardens, describing them as “drunkards” who spent time in taverns, which must be seen as a veiled attack on the integrity of the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who is the brain behind the creation of the wardens to help curb escalating crime in Gauteng.

Steenhuisen, you are a disgrace, the moegoe of the week.