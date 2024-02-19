Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: Spaza Hardware
Theft is rife in this country, even big establishments are stealing like it’s nobody’s business. This week the Gauteng police arrested the owner of the famous Spaza Hardware in Lenasia South, after the palooka was found with a mini substation, which was stolen a decade ago.

The City Power substation and cables found at the premises are worth over R900 000.

This clown of Spaza Hardware and associates who helped him to commit this crime must face the music.

People experience long blackouts because of fools like these ones.

