Moegoe of the week

Shakespeare wrote, “Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds.” But this week, Mzansi rewrote that script after a love triangle exploded into a horror show when infidelity was allegedly discovered.

A Ugandan man mowed down his wife’s lover with a bakkie in broad daylight in Sandton. Not once. Seven times. Forward. Reverse. Repeat. The attack caught on camera has gone viral. A Zimbabwean man lay murdered, with witnesses traumatised. Shakespeare must be spinning in his grave.

This wasn’t love altered. This was fury weaponised. As Queen once sang, “Too Much Love Will Kill You.” And the man behind the wheel? What a moegoe. May he rot in prison. Forever.

