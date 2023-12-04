Moegoe of the week: DA

The DA has dealt its black leaders a deadly blow – with its leader, John Steenhuisen and gogo Helen Zille, showing them the door.

The four were vocal, and stood their ground, refusing to be treated as the inferior subjects of the party.

It is mind-boggling that every time a black person in the DA’s leadership raises issues, they are summarily expelled. The DA is shooting itself in the foot. Next year’s general elections will be your downfall.

The DA expelled MP Tsepo Mhlongo, former Eastern Cape party leader Nqaba Bhanga, Northen Cape MPL Grantham Steenkamp and Joburg councillor Kabelo Thobejane on Friday.

