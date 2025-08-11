Moegoe: Open Chat podcast hosts Mthokozisi Methula, Lefa Hlalele and Busisiwe Radebe

Open Chat podcast hosts Mthokozisi Methula, Lefa Hlalele and Busisiwe Radebe are undisputed and bona fide moegoes after they made shocking comments about the coloured community, describing them as “incestuous” and “crazy” people who “sleep with their siblings”.

The clip spread like wildfire and sparked outrage in the country, drawing sharp criticism for perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

Those dunderheads, yes we are allowed to call them domkops, need media training and a bit of education that you cannot shame people in such a manner, especially in a country with a traumatising history when it comes to race issues.

Well done for the well-deserved Moegoe of the Week accolade, you moegoes!

