Moegoe: Pemmy Majodina

What has become of the oldest liberation movement in Africa – the ANC – if a chief whip it deployed can wish her for own comrade to be arrested so the

party can remove her?

This is the shocking conduct of Pemmy Majodina, who openly expressed her wish for the National Prosecuting Authority to charge National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for alleged corruption so that the party can apply its step-aside rule.

Majodina has gone too far, especially wishing such on a fellow female comrade. The ANC Women’s League must take this clown to political school to learn how to conduct herself cordially in relation to fellow comrades. If a chief whip can behave in such a despicable manner, what is to be expected of the rest of the governing party’s MPs?

