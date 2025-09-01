Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe Professor Firoz Cachalia

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 01: Professor Firoz Cachalia during the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister-Designate of Police at Union Buildings on August 01, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Ramaphosa appointed Professor Cachalia as Acting Minister of Police after Minister Senzo Mchunu was placed on indefinite leave following corruption allegations made against him by the KwaZulu Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Our Moegoe crown goes to Professor Firoz Cachalia, the acting police minister, who thinks South Africa should put justice on pause. In his wisdom, or lack thereof, he suggests that investigations into political murders should wait for the Madlanga Commission.  

 Wait for what? A commission that might take five years? What’s next, Professor, asking courts to halt trials until the commission clears them? Maybe suspend the Constitution itself until your academic theories are satisfied? The
families of slain politicians need justice, not procedural poetry.  

 Cachalia is proving to be a political buffoon, confusing law with delay. South Africa deserves answers now, not after another mountain of coffins. 

