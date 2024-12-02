Moegoe: Safa

Safa is the undisputed Moegoe of the Week for the way it has let the country down by not paying Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana their match fees.

This is so disheartening and embarrassing for the association, especially when the national teams are performing brilliantly.

This is while the cash-strapped association is being sucked dry by a bloated national executive committee (NEC) that really needs to be trimmed down.

Safa says it has a cashflow problem but NEC members are taking loans from the association, while the players, the most important stakeholders, have to beg for what is rightfully theirs.

Safa, you moegoe you!

