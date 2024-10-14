Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: SAFA

By Sunday World
Safa

Moegoe: SAFA

Safa dropped the ball in the worst possible way when lax security allowed pitch invaders to storm onto the field during an Afcon qualifier.  

This wasn’t just a harmless disruption – it placed players, officials and thousands of fans in potential danger. For 15 long minutes, chaos reigned as officials scrambled to fix a disaster that could have been avoided with proper planning.  

Instead of ensuring the safety and dignity of the event, Safa’s negligence turned what should have been a proud moment into an international embarrassment.  

But let’s not forget, the fans who stormed the field are just as much moegoes for turning an important event into a circus, showing complete disregard for the safety and spirit of the game. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

1 COMMENT

  1. Same Dannie Jordan who has been found to have stolen the world cup money and he has been alleged to have violated a woman … mxm

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.