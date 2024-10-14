Moegoe: SAFA
Safa dropped the ball in the worst possible way when lax security allowed pitch invaders to storm onto the field during an Afcon qualifier.
This wasn’t just a harmless disruption – it placed players, officials and thousands of fans in potential danger. For 15 long minutes, chaos reigned as officials scrambled to fix a disaster that could have been avoided with proper planning.
Instead of ensuring the safety and dignity of the event, Safa’s negligence turned what should have been a proud moment into an international embarrassment.
But let’s not forget, the fans who stormed the field are just as much moegoes for turning an important event into a circus, showing complete disregard for the safety and spirit of the game.
Same Dannie Jordan who has been found to have stolen the world cup money and he has been alleged to have violated a woman … mxm