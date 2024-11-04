Moegoe: Sekhukhune FC player Shaune Mogaila

Sekhukhune FC player Shaune Mogaila has really dealt his career a massive blow when he was involved in a motor car crash that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolkid on Wednesday morning.

What got the public angry is that in total disregard of the law, Mogaila allegedly fled the scene, and bottles of Tequila and what is suspected to be drugs were found in his car. The 29-year-old has been charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

What was he thinking, driving recklessly at such a high-speed during morning peak traffic hour. We give him a red card for behaving like a real moegoe!

