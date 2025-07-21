Moegoe Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu

Moegoe of The Week

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has definitely lost his marbles and making buffoonery remarks trying to redeem his bruised ego.  

There he was running his mouth at a Mandela Day event in KwaZulu-Natal, accusing SANDF and SAPS generals of selling out fellow blacks. 


If Mchunu has a beef with KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, it would do him well to be direct with the man instead of painting the upright men and women in the leadership of our police and military with the same brush.  

For him to generalise in his remarks, shows that he is scared to single out Mkhwanazi. President Cyril Ramaphosa should have sent this clown packing. 

