Moegoe: Tebogo Mnisi

As the country reels with shock after the gruesome murder of the young Mamelodi, Pretoria, cousins, it must be boldly stated that the alleged murderer, Tebogo Mnisi, has proven that he is a buffoon. In a country under the jackboot of crime in general, and a relentless onslaught of gender-based violence and femicide, the tragic story of the demise of Tshiamo and Baleseng is too much to take.

There is just no excuse for what he allegedly did – cutting short the lives of two vibrant young women simply because he bought them booze and later one of them rejected him. Mnisi has brought shame to all the males of our species.

When will it ever stop? Men should be protectors of the vulnerable among us, especially from moegoes like Mnisi.

