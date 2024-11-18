Moegoe: zama zamas

Imagine someone breaks into your house and spends days helping themselves to your valuables. Then when you eventually catch up with their criminal acts, they demand that, no, you must pamper them with meals and water so they gain enough strength to leave your premises.

This is the logic applied by zama zamas in Stilfontein this week. This bunch of armed bandits who are busy plundering the country’s mineral wealth are the runaway moegoes this week.

How does a criminal make such a ridiculous demand? No wonder some politicians suggest they be errr… smoked out from the bowels of the earth, where they have been living for months.

