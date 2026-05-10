Passionate  McKenzie will get the job done

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie may be known for a lot of things, like stealing the limelight, grandstanding and simply for just being a politician and, more often than not, for being unpredictable.
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- Gayton McKenzie is the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.
- He is known for attracting attention and grandstanding.
- McKenzie is often described as unpredictable.
- The article hints at his complex persona as a politician.
- Full story is available in the Sunday World e-edition via Magzter.