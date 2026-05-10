Opinion

Passionate  McKenzie will get the job done

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA ñ APRIL 16: Leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Gayton McKenzie speaks during a media briefing at the Cullinan Hotel on April 16, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that McKenzie introduced five political leaders from community political parties from the Karoo area, who are in a cooperation agreement with the Patriotic Alliance. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie may be known for a lot of things, like stealing the limelight, grandstanding and simply for just being a politician and, more often than not, for being unpredictable.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Gayton McKenzie is the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.
  • He is known for attracting attention and grandstanding.
  • McKenzie is often described as unpredictable.
  • The article hints at his complex persona as a politician.
  • Full story is available in the Sunday World e-edition via Magzter.
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