PIC must not be used as a pawn in a perilous power play

The announcement of a new board for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Thursday should have been a moment of reassurance for the country and the public servants on whose behalf the entity invests.

With R3.6-trillion in assets under management, the PIC is the continent’s financial behemoth – the steward of the nation’s pensions and a critical pillar of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Yet, the relief offered by this new beginning is overshadowed by the concerning circumstances that necessitated it.

The damaging public spat between Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his deputy, David Masondo, which led to the collapse of the previous board, is the starkest evidence that the PIC must be shielded from political interference.

The crisis was a governance nightmare. Masondo’s resignation as PIC chairperson has laid bare a dysfunctional relationship at the heart of the leadership at National Treasury. The disagreement was a conflict over the management and oversight of the continent’s largest asset manager. While the details of the “Acapulco” case and allegations surrounding suspended CEO Patrick Dlamini are yet to be resolved, the message is clear: the PIC’s governance framework is vulnerable to the whims of politicians who are supposed to be its custodians, not its masters.

This is a recurring nightmare. A 2020 judicial investigation identified significant deficiencies in the PIC’s oversight and decision-making processes. The current turmoil suggests the warnings were unheeded. The sight of a minister and his deputy fighting over the leadership of a public asset manager signals instability and invites the perception of political patronage. For an institution with fiduciary duties over billions of rand, the loss of investor confidence is a threat to the returns that boost the retirement benefits of public servants.

The solution is clear and has been firmly placed on the table by the Democratic Alliance in its proposed Pension Protection Bill. The bill seeks to restructure the PIC’s governance, crucially by barring sitting politicians from holding board positions. Under the proposal, the board would be independent, its chairperson elected from among non-executive members and appointments made on the basis of merit rather than political affiliation. This is a matter of basic good governance.

The PIC’s mandate is to grow and protect the savings of millions of South Africans. The investments are supposed to be “boring”. They are not supposed to be political footballs. The situation, where a minister holds the power to appoint directors while a deputy serves as chair, creates an untenable conflict of interest.

We call on the government to heed the lessons of this latest crisis and support legislative reforms that guarantee the PIC’s independence. The new board must be allowed to focus on its core business: investment and governance. Our pensioners have earned the right to an asset manager that prioritises their financial security, not one that serves as a battleground for political egos.

The health of the PIC is tied to the economic well-being of the nation. It is time to build a wall between its balance sheet and the political fray.