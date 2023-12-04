President must reassure all South Africans

As the year winds down towards an end, and the general elections are in the air, a sense of uncertainty, even fear, is pervasive, with many South Africans feeling they have been let down by an uncaring government.

For several weeks, the media have been reporting on the admission of liability by the British multinational Standard Chartered Bank, which also implicated 28 other banks reportedly engaged in currency manipulation.

The economic prospects of the country are in doubt, and we are concerned that the ANC big wigs, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are obfuscating on a matter of such grave economic and political weight involving the banks’ alleged participation in acts of illegality.

Sad to note also is that the National Treasury, with help of ANC heavyweights, have refuted claims the act of unlawfulness by the banks may be contributing to the country’s economic difficulties. But more troubling is the fact that Ramaphosa, as the head of state and head of the national executive, has not come out in the open to brief the country about what might be going on regarding the currency manipulation debacle.

He is quiet as a dodo, unable to take us in his confidence as he did during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Some businesses are shutting down for various reasons, which could easily also be linked to currency manipulation. It is not acceptable for the president to sit on his hands, and do nothing.

Most people in the country are losing hope: crime levels are escalating, and the police are not able to keep gender-based violence under control in the mayhem South Africa has become.

Added to the woes, loadshedding, despite promises that it has been put under control, is causing many businesses to close, and increasing the level of crime and unemployment in the country.

We call on the president to double his efforts to put a stop to the chaos.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content