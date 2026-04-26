Road rage shooting points to SA’s growing culture of intolerance

The NPA has declined to prosecute – for now – the man who shot and killed Faisal ul Rehman (48), a husband and father described as “a very good man”, in a road-rage incident in Emmarentia last weekend.

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