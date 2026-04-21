‘Roll back inequality precipitated by mathematics exclusion’

Mathematics is applied in education policy, economics, and cognitive sciences as a reliable health indicator of an education system and treated as a harbinger of systemic conditions.

South Africa ignominiously ranks near the bottom in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.

In 2023, grade 9 mathematics and science learners scored 397 and 362, respectively, which is well below the international average of 500.

Average scores mask severe inequality, and in 2023 Quintile 5 and Quintile 1 schools scored 492 and 307, respectively, which is tantamount to a two- to three-year learning backlog for the poor.

Structural constraints in South Africa are real. In 2023 South Africa employed about 455 000 teachers, deployed in over 24,580 schools (about 2 500 of which are private schools).

Between 30,000 and 60,000 were designated as mathematics teachers, but they were not necessarily qualified.

Shortages of mathematics teachers of between 70% and 80% were recorded in historically disadvantaged schools.

In a previous opinion piece, the author laid out the stark statistics that define the existential threat faced by South Africa’s developmental ideals because of the mathematics deficit in schools.

Unique to South Africa, most disadvantaged learners are channelled into mathematics literacy, which has become the accepted norm and an inconvenient truth.

The dominance of mathematical literacy in township and rural schools excludes learners from comprehensive cognitive development, exacerbates inequality, and frustrates the social mobility normally offered by education.

Comparing the South African system with selected peer countries reveals a lack of intentionality in cementing a solid mathematics foundation for development.

Policy responses should extend beyond just the structural impediments. It requires a psychosocial shift that demystifies the complexity of mathematics, which is often seen as reserved for a privileged few.

The notion that mathematical ability is hereditary, genetically hardwired, and predetermined by demographics is supercilious, fallacious, and self-limiting.

Neuroscience has shown that there is no single “math talent gene” and that mathematical abilities can be built throughout your lifespan.

Even adults, denied in early life, or those that suffered brain injury can leverage brain plasticity to stimulate mathematical capability.

Mental barriers to effective math engagement

Pedagogical consensus exists that systemic diversion from quantitative reasoning pathways offered by mathematics is undesirable and that universalisation of the learning disorder dyscalculia must be rejected.

Departing from pure mathematics prematurely stymies the development of comprehensive cognitive and core mental processes in childhood.

Dyscalculia, like dyslexia, is a neurobiological learning disorder describing difficulty in mastering mathematical concepts, number sense, and symbol recognition, with a one in 20 prevalence in the general society.

Dyscalculia and dyslexia frequently overlap, causing challenges with working memory, processing speed, and sequencing.

Both require specialised, multi-sensory teaching approaches, accommodations, and tailored support to improve academic and functional skills.

Inferior quality passes in mathematics are a chokepoint, the most vulnerable, as university entry levels for STEM and accounting range between 60% and 70% and up to 80% for engineering.

In 2023, only 25% of pure matriculation mathematics passes attained 60% or above, with most of this cohort coming from privileged upper-quintile schools.

All is not lost, though, for South Africa. Neuroscience offers compelling physiological and empirical evidence that very few humans are born with a ceiling capability for mathematics.

The human brain is highly malleable and, unless severely damaged, can attain acceptable mastery of mathematics.

Brain or neuroplasticity

Neuroplasticity is the brain’s lifelong ability to reorganise structure, functions, and connections in response to learning, experience, or injury through regular practice.

Learning happens, and brains change the most, when people operate outside comfort zones in a productive struggle with difficult concepts.

Neuroplasticity strengthens neural pathways, uses mistakes and feedback to rewire understanding, and develops a growth mindset to flywheel progress.

Neuroplasticity creates new neural pathways and eliminates the redundant ones, thus supporting adaptation, learning of new skills, and recovery after injury.

Engaging with challenging mathematics strengthens neural pathways between the frontal and parietal lobes, fostering growth in areas responsible for numerical processing and problem-solving.

Premature exit from mainstream mathematics inhibits the formation of neurobiological determinants critical to success later in adult life.

A comparative analysis showed that pathways for A- and O-level mathematics in the UK bifurcating at the age of sixteen manifest in significant differences in brain physiology.

Students opting out of A-level mathematics had lower gamma-aminobutyric acid in brain regions responsible for mathematics-related cognitive functions.

Notwithstanding, the same research indicated that equity can be attained in adulthood through “rehabilitative” measures because of the remarkable adaptability and plasticity of the human brain.

Growth, fixed mindsets in fostering math capability

Carole Dweck found that students with a growth mindset are more likely to improve their mathematics performance.

Conversely, a fixed mindset reduces neural engagement during difficulty and thus stifles performance. In mindset orientation, Dweck distinguishes between the following:

Fixed mindset; “I’m just not a math person.”

Growth mindset: “I can improve my math ability with effort, strategies, and support.”

Key exposure factors that shape mathematical ability

Ability develops through meaningful contact with mathematics, with learners having early, often, and varied exposure.

Early childhood exposure builds number sense through playing with numbers, recognising patterns, shapes, and quantities, and informal math talk at home. Exposure to Mathematical Language: Attain fluency by hearing and using terms like sum, difference, factor, probability, translating word problems into mathematical expressions; and classroom discussion and explanation of reasoning. ‘Instructional Exposure’ means more quality time is spent on mastery through actively engaging with mathematics, increasing the frequency of lessons and homework, and reducing time loss due to disruptions. Repeated practice and reinforcement strengthen neural pathways by regular problem-solving across different contexts, revisiting concepts over time, and immediate feedback on mistakes. Real-world exposure makes mathematics relevant, increasing motivation and understanding by using mathematics in daily life. Exposure to tools and technology enhances conceptual understanding and engagement using calculators, simulations, math apps, interactive learning platforms, and visual tools. Exposure to Problem-Solving and Challenge Develops and deepens reasoning and mathematical thinking. Non-routine problems, puzzles, competitions, and investigations require investment.

Misconceptions about innate mathematical capabilities being the preserve of the privileged emerged as fault lines in the now dominant remedial approach advocated by the mathematics literacy paradigm in South Africa.

Fixing South Africa’s mathematics deficits requires system-level strategies encompassing foundations, teaching quality, learner psychology, and structural inequality.

Beyond intentionally addressing structural barriers and resource limitations, paradigmatic shifts and mindset changes are critical.

Carol Dweck’s growth mindset theory encourages learners to believe that, with time and effort, they can develop and enhance their abilities.

Societal change management must be embraced to normalise mathematics as part of growth and preparedness for success in adult life.

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