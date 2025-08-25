SA can’t afford to be left behind as the globe gets on 4IR bandwagon

By Lebogang Maile

South Africa cannot afford to be a passenger in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Globally, innovation is accelerating as countries harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, and we cannot afford to stand still.

We must take the wheel to transform our economy and compete on the world stage.

And yet, too many local innovators remain locked out because of where they live, their lack of resources, and their inability to access the necessary networks. For SA to be a true engine of innovation for Africa, we must change that reality.

This point was driven home at a recent Innovation and Technology Master Class hosted by The Innovation Hub.

Exploring the critical role of data, algorithms, computing and applications in powering AI technologies, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, principal and vice-chancellor of the United Nations University, said the future will belong to those who invest in the intellectual and technological infrastructure.

The lesson is clear that to succeed as a nation, we must think bigger, act more swiftly in supporting disruptive technologies, and create an ecosystem where ideas can move from concept to market without obstacles.

We must ensure that innovation is not the privilege of a select few but an opportunity for all.

Our task is clear – to be part of the industries of tomorrow and secure our economic future, we must seek to become Africa’s leading hub for knowledge-based, innovation-driven growth.

And we must do so in a way that is deliberate, inclusive and sustainable, removing barriers to entry for innovators from all backgrounds.

Gauteng’s strategy aims to actively create the conditions needed for innovation to thrive. The key pillars of this strategy are:

• Inclusive innovation and the township economy

The next game-changing solution can come from anywhere. The strategy emphasises democratising access to innovation infrastructure, with a particular focus on high-potential sectors in the digital economy, green economy, and bioeconomy.

We want solutions that create jobs, uplift communities, drive sustainable growth and address local challenges. We are proud to support a variety of innovations ranging from agritech to water purification systems.

Programmes like those run by The Innovation Hub and the Motse Innovation Centre are already making this happen, supporting businesses such as QP Drone Tech, a women-owned drone manufacturing company specialising in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and Microsoft Co-Pilot training for youth.

• Research and commercialisation

We are also focused on turning more ideas into market-ready products. That means working closely with universities, research councils, and the private sector to move innovations along the path from research to commercialisation.

Key to this is investing in intellectual property development and technology transfer, laying building blocks for building commercially successful businesses and globally recognised South African products.

• 4IR enablement

AI, robotics, and data analytics are no longer abstract concepts. They are already reshaping industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, and will continue to define the future of work. Through hackathons, bootcamps, and pilot programmes, we are equipping youth with the skills needed to lead in this new economy. Partnerships with industry allow us to test and deploy new technologies in ways that deliver real public benefit. • Green and smart economy

Sustainability is non-negotiable. Through the Climate Innovation Centre South Africa, we are supporting entrepreneurs developing new solutions for energy challenges, waste management and smart mobility. Our vision for smart cities further includes technologies that will strengthen service delivery, reduce environmental impact, and improve the quality of life.

• Government’s role in driving change

The government must lead by example, which means embedding innovation in how we deliver public services. We are shifting procurement towards problem-solving approaches, creating living labs in partnership with municipalities, and piloting smart-city solutions in our metros.

But we must go even further. To remain competitive, Gauteng must link into global networks while ensuring partnerships deliver meaningful benefits at home.

From Brics collaborations to continental initiatives under the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, we must position our province as the gateway for investment into Africa’s innovation economy.

However, this is not a journey for government alone. It will require the united effort of business, academia, entrepreneurs, and communities.

But Gauteng already has the talent, the ideas, and the will. Now we must ensure the pathways to turn them into impact are wide open.

• Maile is Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development

