SA risks falling behind in AI revolution if we don’t act now

Ido Lekota

South Africa’s public sector artificial intelligence (AI) competency gaps present a significant challenge to the country leveraging its G20 presidency for advancing AI integration.

Despite its ambition to lead global AI policy discussions, fragmented domestic policies, limited governance readiness, and slow technological adoption threaten our ability to capitalise on this opportunity.

Some of the factors that may impede SA from leveraging its G20 presidency include fragmented policies, leading to disconnection between the draft National AI Policy Framework and cloud/data policies, which creates implementation uncertainty.

There is also the question of governance readiness – whereby research reveals that only 16% of public sector organisations have strong AI governance frameworks, jeopardising ethical deployment of AI.

Another risk factor is the slow adoption of ICT in government (particularly HR systems), hindering AI operationalisation.

There is also a lack of reskilling, leading to workforce anxiety over perceived AI-driven job losses in the public sector, which could stall adoption of AI.

A key factor leading to the precarious situation is mainly that, despite the publicly declared commitment to driving digital transformation (especially in the public sector), the country has not adopted its own competency framework for the integration of AI.

This is an important tool when it comes to developing champions who can drive AI integration.

In this regard, SA can take a leaf from its fellow BRICS member, India.

The country recently adopted its competency framework for integration of AI in the public sector, designed to empower officials with the skills and knowledge required to navigate its AI landscape efficiently.

The importance of an AI competency framework for the public sector cannot be overstated in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As governments worldwide prioritise digital transformation, the need for public servants equipped with AI and digital skills is becoming increasingly critical.

A well-designed competency framework enables governments to modernise governance and enhance service delivery.

It empowers public servants to leverage AI for data-driven decision-making, improving policy outcomes and resource allocation.

The consequences of low AI competency in the public sector are significant. Governments may struggle with inefficient implementation of AI projects due to outdated infrastructure or fragmented policies.

This can lead to missed opportunities for improving services, optimising operations and addressing societal issues.

Workforce challenges also arise when public servants lack the necessary skills to adapt to AI-driven workflows.

This can lead to resistance to change and hinder the adoption of innovative technologies that could significantly enhance performance.

Countries with a low AI competency in their public sectors may find themselves at a disadvantage in global collaborations on AI frameworks.

As AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous, international cooperation is crucial for addressing cross-border challenges and ensuring responsible AI development.

The integration of AI in the public sector offers numerous benefits that can significantly enhance governance and service delivery.

One of the primary advantages is the enhanced efficiency and automation that AI provides.

By automating repetitive administration tasks such as data entry, document processing, and application management, AI frees human resources for more strategic roles.

This not only reduces operational costs but also improves productivity – allowing government to allocate resources more effectively.

AI also enables data-driven decision-making by analysing vast datasets.

This capability allows governments to make informed policy decisions, optimise resources, and accurately predict societal trends.

As a result, policies become both practical and impactful, addressing real needs and challenges faced by citizens.

Given its current service delivery challenges, SA is a textbook case for the need to adopt a competency framework in the integration of AI in the civil service.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that the country still has room to become innovative and redirect the G20 2025 summit outcomes in its favour.

For example, to address policy cohesion, SA can fast-track its National AI Policy by using G20 peer reviews and embedding the G20 Task Force on AI Governance into domestic law-making processes.

Our infrastructure deficit can be mitigated by negotiating technology transfer agreements with G20 members.

Such agreements could provide access to high-performance computing resources and cloud solutions, enabling SA to modernise its digital infrastructure and support AI-driven initiatives.

• Lekota is a veteran journalist

