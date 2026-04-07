Success of SA citrus industry mirrors production conditions in other value chains

We have experienced a good season across various fruits, vegetables, grains, and oilseeds. These potential increases in exports highlight the excellent production conditions.

The only subsector of agriculture that continues to struggle is livestock, mainly cattle, due to foot-and-mouth disease. We also face challenges in the pig industry because of African swine fever. Apart from these issues, the production conditions in the sector remain favourable.

Rise in citrus exports

Regarding citrus, it is indeed encouraging to read that South Africa’s total citrus exports across all varieties are expected to rise by approximately 3% to 5%, reaching between 210-million and 215-million 15kg cartons.

Citrus remains the leading agricultural export product, accounting for 17% of South Africa’s agricultural exports of $15.1-billion (R256-billion) in 2025.

Our markets include Africa, Asia, the UK, the Middle East, the Black Sea, Europe, and the Americas, among others.

Geopolitical challenges

Indeed, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing significant difficulties for our exports to that region, especially now as we also anticipate increased competition from abundant citrus volumes from South America.

Nevertheless, with port efficiencies and ongoing efforts to open more markets in Asia, we may achieve this export target of 215-million 15kg cartons.

Higher fuel prices continue to pressure the industry during this harvesting period.

However, the overall sentiment among citrus stakeholders is generally positive, and they remain focused on working with the government to expand export markets.

This export-focused approach remains vital to all our fruit, wine, and red meat industries. The current Middle-East crisis reminds us of the value of having diverse export markets. We need deeper access in Asia, and this is an area I will continue to work on. Indeed, the Middle East is not suddenly irrelevant; it remains vital, but for the long term.

In essence, what we hear from the citrus growers reflects what we can expect from other fruits, vegetables, grains, and oilseeds. The agricultural production conditions in the 2025-2026 season have generally been positive in our country, thanks to La Niña rains.

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