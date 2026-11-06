 Teddy Gomba | Building  a future where no one goes to bed hungry

Recently, I have noticed a disturbing trend in my neighbourhood. People are scouting for funerals, traditional ceremonies (umsebenzi wamadlozi) and weddings, not necessarily to participate in these gatherings, but because they know food will be served.

Some identify homes where families have lost loved ones and, on the day of the funeral, remain behind instead of accompanying mourners to the cemetery. They wait for the bereaved family to return so they can join them for a meal.

Imagine the desperation that drives someone to such lengths just to secure a plate of food. This is the harsh reality of hunger, often hidden in plain sight in our communities.

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As South Africa joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Food Day, these experiences remind us that food insecurity is not merely a statistic. It is a daily struggle for millions of people who do not know where their next meal will come from.

The scale of food insecurity

According to figures presented by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) during the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) national inquiry into the country’s food systems, approximately 14-million South Africans go to bed hungry every night, while more than 1 000 children reportedly died from malnutrition last year.

HSRC research further indicates that food insecurity affects approximately 63.5% of households across the country. Behind these figures are parents who sacrifice meals so their children can eat, unemployed young people surviving on the generosity of neighbours, and families who sometimes go for days without a proper meal.

Unemployment remains one of the biggest drivers of household hunger. Statistics South Africa reported an unemployment rate of 33.6% in the second quarter of 2026. With food prices continuing to place pressure on household budgets, families without a stable income are particularly vulnerable.

Female-headed households and larger families are among those disproportionately affected. The reality is that having at least one employed person in a household can make a significant difference between having food on the table and going to bed hungry.

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However, while employment remains critical to addressing poverty, immediate interventions are equally necessary to ensure that vulnerable families do not have to wait for economic conditions to improve before accessing food.

Government response to hunger

In Gauteng, the provincial government, through the Department of Social Development, continues to implement food security and poverty alleviation programmes aimed at providing immediate relief while creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Through its Food Distribution Centres, the Department collects, stores and distributes food to vulnerable households and non-profit organisations, helping to address food insecurity, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The Community Nutrition and Development Centres (CNDCs) provide free, nutritious daily meals to people experiencing poverty. Beyond providing food, these centres also serve as important entry points for skills development and other support services aimed at helping beneficiaries become self-reliant.

Building sustainable food security

The department’s One NPO One Garden Initiative further promotes sustainable food production by transforming available community spaces into productive food gardens. Through this initiative, beneficiaries gain practical agricultural skills, including plant production and poultry farming, while improving access to fresh produce.

Additional support is provided through food parcels distributed to vulnerable households, including child-headed households and people living with HIV and AIDS who require adequate nutrition to support their treatment.

These interventions are complemented by sustainable livelihoods and skills development programmes that equip beneficiaries with knowledge in horticulture, poultry farming and other agricultural activities, enabling them to produce food for household consumption and potentially generate an income.

The significance of these programmes extends beyond providing a meal. They offer vulnerable individuals and families an opportunity to regain their independence and reduce long-term reliance on food assistance.

A collective responsibility

Government interventions alone, however, cannot eliminate hunger. Food insecurity requires a collective response involving communities, businesses, civil society and households.

South Africa’s challenge is not simply a shortage of food, but the inability of many households to afford it. Until employment opportunities and household incomes improve sufficiently to meet the rising cost of living, millions will remain dependent on social assistance and community support.

This makes investment in urban agriculture, community food gardens, local food production and shorter food supply chains increasingly important, particularly in townships and other disadvantaged communities.

Beyond the next meal

The people waiting outside funeral homes for a plate of food are a reminder that hunger is closer to us than we sometimes realise. Their circumstances should not invite judgement but rather strengthen our collective determination to find lasting solutions.

Providing food today saves lives, but empowering people to produce their own food and earn a sustainable living builds a future in which fewer families will have to depend on the next funeral, wedding or community gathering for their next meal.