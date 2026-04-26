Opinion

This is why Trump will lose the midterms

By Sunday World
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn towards the White House after landing in Marine One on April 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. The President is returning to Washington after speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Election manipulation is on the cards. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the obvious outcome of the midterm elections in November in the US, but alas, Donald Trump has other plans.

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  • Concerns about election manipulation are rising ahead of the US midterm elections in November.
  • The general public is anticipating the expected outcomes of these elections.
  • Donald Trump is reportedly planning actions that could disrupt the anticipated process or results.
  • The article hints at potential interference or controversial moves linked to Trump.
  • Full details are available in the Sunday World e-edition accessible via the provided link.
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