Election manipulation is on the cards. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the obvious outcome of the midterm elections in November in the US, but alas, Donald Trump has other plans.
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- Concerns about election manipulation are rising ahead of the US midterm elections in November.
- The general public is anticipating the expected outcomes of these elections.
- Donald Trump is reportedly planning actions that could disrupt the anticipated process or results.
- The article hints at potential interference or controversial moves linked to Trump.
- Full details are available in the Sunday World e-edition accessible via the provided link.