Tshiamo Chuma | Can we be digitally included without being digitally literate?

South Africa is becoming increasingly connected. In 2025, 85.6% of households had internet access through at least one means, according to Statistics South Africa’s latest General Household Survey.

In Gauteng, the figure was even higher at 88.5%. These figures reflect meaningful progress towards a more connected society, but they also raise an important question: Can we truly be digitally included if we are not digitally literate?

South Africa has made significant progress in basic literacy, with adult functional illiteracy steadily declining. This achievement deserves to be celebrated and protected. However, as the way we live, work and access information continues to change, the meaning of literacy is also evolving.

In 2026, literacy is no longer only about the ability to read and write. It increasingly includes the ability to understand, navigate and use digital information, platforms and services safely and effectively.

Having a smartphone or access to the internet is only the beginning. True participation in the digital economy and in digital government services requires the knowledge and confidence to use technology meaningfully.

A person may be connected to the internet but still struggle to complete an online application, upload supporting documents, follow digital instructions, identify misinformation, protect personal information or recognise an online scam. In such circumstances, access exists, but meaningful digital inclusion remains out of reach.

This distinction becomes particularly important as government services increasingly move online.

Digital transformation must go hand in hand with digital empowerment. It is not enough for government services to be available online. Residents must also have the skills, confidence and support required to access and use those services.

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Gauteng is taking important steps in this direction. The Department of e-Government has developed more than 59 e-Services while expanding digital infrastructure and digital skills programmes across the province. The e-Services Ambassador Programme is also helping bring digital support closer to communities by deploying young people to assist residents in navigating digital platforms and accessing government services.

This approach recognises an important reality that digital inclusion is ultimately about people, not just technology.

Young people have an important role to play in this transformation. We are not only users of technology; we are innovators, problem-solvers and active participants in shaping the digital society. With the right digital skills, young people can develop solutions to community challenges, access employment and learning opportunities, establish digital businesses and participate more meaningfully in government and public life.

This is why digital literacy should be viewed not simply as a technical skill, but as an enabler of opportunity.

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As Gauteng continues its journey towards becoming a smarter and more digitally connected province, our ambition must go beyond simply connecting more people to the internet. We must ensure that people are equipped to make meaningful use of that connectivity.

Digital inclusion should mean more than having access to a device or an internet connection. It should mean having the knowledge, skills and confidence to use technology safely, effectively and meaningfully.

For Gauteng, this means ensuring that as more government services, economic opportunities and essential information move online, no resident is left behind because they lack the skills to navigate the digital world.

Young people must also be at the centre of this journey. From creating innovative digital solutions and acquiring new skills to pursuing opportunities in education, entrepreneurship and employment, young people have the potential to help shape a more inclusive digital future.

The question, therefore, is not simply whether Gauteng is connected. The bigger question is whether Gauteng is digitally empowered.

Our goal must be a province where technology does more than connect people, but it must create opportunities, improves access to government services, strengthens participation and enables every resident to play a meaningful role in the digital economy.

Chuma is a member of the Gauteng Youth Advisory Panel, deployed to the Department of e-Government.