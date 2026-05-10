Opinion

Understanding the migration crisis

By Sunday World
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As South Africans we should condemn xenophobic attacks and unite the African continent. / Bongiwe Mchunu

As South Africans, we are familiar with accounts of overcrowded clinics, strained schools, and intense competition for scarce jobs. All too often, these challenges are attributed to foreign nationals, and the term “xenophobia” is used to describe any outbreak of protest or violence. However, to address this crisis meaningfully, we must go beyond simplistic explanations and engage with the complex realities underlying migration in Africa, as well as the government’s response.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • As South Africans, we are familiar with accounts of overcrowded clinics, strained schools, and intense competition for scarce jobs.
  • All too often, these challenges are attributed to foreign nationals, and the term “xenophobia” is used to describe any outbreak of protest or violence.
  • However, to address this crisis meaningfully, we must go beyond simplistic explanations and engage with the complex realities underlying migration in Africa, as well as the government’s response.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Ishmael Mnisi.
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