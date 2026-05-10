Understanding the migration crisis

As South Africans, we are familiar with accounts of overcrowded clinics, strained schools, and intense competition for scarce jobs. All too often, these challenges are attributed to foreign nationals, and the term “xenophobia” is used to describe any outbreak of protest or violence. However, to address this crisis meaningfully, we must go beyond simplistic explanations and engage with the complex realities underlying migration in Africa, as well as the government’s response.

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