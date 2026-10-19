Vika Khumalo | The power of the ballot: Voting is the way to drive real change

South Africa has been under a democratic dispensation for the past 30 years. A quick countdown of what this has brought us would make even the non-believers sit up and reflect on our achievements.

For example, we now have basic human rights that we have begun to take for granted. We have a functional state. It is not perfect but it’s better than what we used to have, better than what we inherited, and superlatively better than any colonial regime forcibly imposed on us.

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I can hear naysayers swearing that the apartheid system was better. Nah, it never was. Our democracy may be facing its biggest test, but it has delivered tangibles that are visible and have changed the lives of millions of South Africans across all political spectrums.

Yet this democratic system still has a long way to go. Imagine if we all chose to stay at home and not vote; we would be stuck with all the problems we complain about daily. Voting gives us a chance to try new people and begin to learn to hold them accountable like never before.

Our first democratic elections in 1994, and first local government elections in 1995 gave us a glimpse of what to expect. They brought a constitution in 1996 that spells out our current and futuristic values. It may be under a lot of criticism now, but it has given us most of what we set out to achieve. It has not faltered, but we have. We are not there ye. We continue to learn and perfect national and local government governance.

Good governance

There are many lessons to learn from the past local government elections. Chapter 7, Section 151-164 as stated in the Constitution, clearly and unequivocally reminds of the ‘objects of local government’ in section 152; subsection (1), which are to:

a) provide democratic and accountable government for local communities;

b) ensure the provision of services to communities;

c) promote social and economic development;

d) promote a safe and healthy environment; and

e) encourage the involvement of communities and community organisations in matters of local government.

This is a clear indication that for communities to be able to enjoy the above stated objects of local government/municipalities, they must vote. Voting is a first step to ushering in better governance.

Voting alone though is not enough. Communities must hold their councillors to account. Past local government elections show us that these things are achievable for some municipalities that are competent, diligent and trustworthy.

They have delivered immense benefits to their communities. For example, housing, electricity, water, good infrastructure and a better life for those communities. Of course a majority of them have been a dismal failure to say the least, and shame on them.

Incompetent and corrupt municipalities

Those that fail to deliver should be shown the door. Corrupt and incompetent municipalities should not be allowed or propped up at the expense of their communities.

The votes that communities give, are a sign of confidence in members of their communities, and they should not be taken lightly. Imagine in an area where apathy is high, and totally incompetent councillors end up being elected? Not voting invites disaster. That’s why it’s important that people participate in these elections.

Servants of communities

A people get a government they deserve is indeed no euphemism but a fact. The councillors that communities get are their reflection. It doesn’t matter which political party they come from. Their job is to serve communities and not to help themselves, their families and friends to the coffers of municipalities.

The ballot is stronger

“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” – Abraham Lincoln, 16th President of the United States from 1861-1865

He couldn’t have put it better than this. Those that choose to use other means to be elected must face the might of the law. Our ancestors fought hard to get us where we are. This freedom was not free. Now let’s all go and vote.

Award-winning singer and artist, Beyonce, said it best: