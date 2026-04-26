We owe much to the anonymous voters who carried the tide of freedom

Somewhere in South Africa, on the morning of April 27, 1994, a non-white South African placed a ballot in a box for the first time. History did not record their name. We do not know if they were a gogo who had waited 80 years for that moment, or a young man who had walked to the polling station before sunrise. We know only that they were part of a silent, enormous message – millions strong – that changed the course of this country forever. It was the tide of freedom carried on a sea of ballot papers.

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