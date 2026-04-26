Opinion

We owe much to the anonymous voters who carried the tide of freedom

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
TOPSHOTS A handout picture taken and released by the South African Government (GCIS) on December 12, 2013 shows people queuing up at the Pretoria show grounds to board busses that will take them to the Union Buildings to bid farewell to South African former president Nelson Mandela lying in state. South Africans will get a second chance on December 12 to pay their last respects to Nelson Mandela, a day after his distraught widow joined thousands of mourners at his open coffin. Mandela, the revered icon of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa and one of the towering political figures of the 20th century, died in Johannesburg on December 5 at age 95. AFP PHOTO / GCIS / JACOLINE PRINSLOO =RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GCIS / JACOLINE PRINSLOO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS=Jacoline Prinsloo/AFP/Getty Images

Somewhere in South Africa, on the morning of April 27, 1994, a non-white South African placed a ballot in a box for the first time. History did not record their name. We do not know if they were a gogo who had waited 80 years for that moment, or a young man who had walked to the polling station before sunrise. We know only that they were part of a silent, enormous message – millions strong – that changed the course of this country forever. It was the tide of freedom carried on a sea of ballot papers.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • On April 27, 1994, in South Africa, a non-white citizen voted for the first time in the nation's history.
  • The identity of this historic voter remains unknown.
  • This moment symbolized decades of struggle and anticipation for freedom and equality.
  • The collective action of millions of voters marked a turning point in South Africa’s political landscape.
  • The event is celebrated as a monumental step toward democracy and the end of apartheid.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments