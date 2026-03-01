What Budget 2026 means for your take-home pay

Many South Africans know this feeling: you get a salary increase, but your bank balance doesn’t feel any healthier. One reason is bracket creep, and it’s one of the most practical, day-to-day tax issues addressed in the 2026 Budget.

The budget includes inflation-linked adjustments to personal income tax brackets and rebates, intended to help prevent bracket creep from quietly

taking more of your income when your salary is only keeping up with rising prices.

What is bracket creep?

Bracket creep is when your income goes up with inflation (often to keep up with it), but tax brackets are not adjusted. This means that your real income has not increased, but your average tax rate is higher.”

In other words, you can end up paying a higher average tax rate without being better off in real terms. That’s why bracket creep is often called a “silent tax”; it shows up in your payslip, not in a dramatic headline.

So what did Budget 2026 do about it?

In his speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says government is proposing measures to ease financial pressure by adjusting personal income tax brackets and rebates fully in line with inflation.

That matters because when brackets don’t keep pace, households can lose ground over time, even when their “increase” is just the cost of living catching up. There is full adjustment for inflation through an increase in the personal income tax brackets. So, the bracket creep of the last two years is, for now, behind us.

What this could mean for your take-home pay

Inflation-linked bracket adjustments don’t automatically make you “rich”, but they can help stop your tax burden from rising quietly when your purchasing power hasn’t improved. So, this is less about a windfall and more about avoiding a stealth squeeze.

There’s also relief on the “extra tax” front. Treasury revised tax revenue up, and the government has decided to withdraw the R20-billion in tax increases that had been provisionally included in earlier budget planning. The R20-billion that was pencilled in for additional revenue-raising measures no longer needs to occur.

Don’t just “enjoy” the relief, use it

Budget 2026 also includes measures aimed at encouraging South Africans to save more (and to do so tax-efficiently). Treasury proposes:

Increasing the tax-free annual investment limit from R36 000 to R46 000 per year; and

Raising the retirement fund deduction limit from R350 000 to R430 000, allowing individuals to save more for retirement tax-efficiently each year.

This is good news for savers.

Five things to do after Budget 2026

Here’s how you can turn budget changes into real financial progress:

Watch your payslip: Keep an eye on your PAYE and net pay over the next few pay cycles as payroll systems implement updated tax tables.

Keep bracket creep on your radar: This year’s adjustment helps, but bracket creep can return whenever inflation rises faster than thresholds over time.

Plan ahead and track your tax position: Track your taxes, and factor in any tax changes from the 2026 National Budget.

Use tax-efficient savings options: If you’re able to, consider tax-efficient vehicles that align with your goals, including the updated tax-free savings allowance and retirement contribution deductions.

Use tools or speak to a trusted adviser: Tools like a budgeting template or speaking to a trusted financial advisor about solutions such as a tax-free savings account or a retirement annuity so your money can “work harder”.

Bracket creep may be “behind us”, but planning can’t be

Budget 2026 brings relief through inflation-linked bracket adjustments and improved savings incentives. The strongest move now is to convert that relief into better habits to build financial confidence before pressure returns.

Kamp is Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments.