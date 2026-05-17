When the state starts protecting power instead of principle

What Parliament was told on Wednesday about the Phala Phala scandal should trouble every South African who still believes constitutional democracy depends on the equal application of the law.

MPs were informed that, despite findings by both the Public Protector and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) pointing to improper conduct in the handling of the Phala Phala matter, SAPS internal disciplinary processes nevertheless cleared the implicated officers of wrongdoing.

Such institutional contradictions would trigger deep national discomfort. They would force society to ask whether the law is being applied consistently, whether institutions still speak the same constitutional language, and whether political power is beginning to shape legal outcomes.

It is one of those dangerous moments in the life of every republic when the law ceases to be a principle and becomes a preference.

In that moment, constitutions are no longer read as binding covenants but as flexible inconveniences – to be invoked against enemies and suspended for friends.

Institutions are no longer judged by whether they acted lawfully but by whether they protected “our side”. And public morality collapses into a crude political arithmetic: if the politician is popular enough, powerful enough or useful enough to markets and elites, then the law itself must bend.

What is striking about the various official reports, presentations and institutional responses around the Phala Phala matter is the emerging political culture surrounding them – a culture that increasingly asks society to celebrate procedural irregularities, excuse institutional contradictions and rationalise selective legality in defence of political stability.

The argument is no longer even subtle. We are told, almost openly now, that legality must sometimes yield to “the bigger picture”.

This is how republics decay. Not through tanks in the streets. Not through dramatic coups. But through polite exceptions.

Beneath all the technical arguments around Phala Phala lies a deeper philosophical question: what kind of state are we becoming when legality itself becomes factional?

The issue is no longer whether one believes President Cyril Ramaphosa is personally corrupt, innocent, ethical or unethical. Reasonable people may differ on those questions.

The greater issue is whether South Africans are willing to normalise institutional contradictions simply because they occur in defence of a politically preferred outcome.

Consider the contradictions now sitting side by side in the public domain.

The Public Protector found that members of the Presidential Protection Service acted improperly by conducting investigations without registered case dockets and outside lawful policing precepts.

Ipid similarly found evidence of misconduct and recommended disciplinary action against Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and Sergeant Hlulani Rekhoto.

Yet SAPS disciplinary proceedings later found the implicated officials “not guilty on all charges”. That is what Parliament was told on Wednesday.

But instead of treating these contradictions as a constitutional alarm bell, many among us now demand that society simply move on – because the president is viewed as economically preferable, diplomatically sophisticated, or politically safer than his rivals.

This is precisely how institutional morality dies. The law becomes subordinate to political convenience.

Stone is political editor

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