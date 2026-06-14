Whistleblowers need to be remembered

The Shree Mariammen Temple leadership, under chairperson Seelan Achary, is commended for the noble intention of erecting, in the near future, a statue at its Mount Edgecombe premises in honour and memory of Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was killed near her Winchester Hills, Johannesburg, residence. She was a beacon of hope, truth, justice and integrity and exposed the deep rot and criminality at Gauteng’s Tembisa Hospital.

There, criminal syndicates looted millions intended for public health care, especially procurement of medicines and equipment.

Deokaran, like others such as Marius van der Merwe (witness D) and ANC councillor Sindiso Magaqa, paid the ultimate price for exposing rampant criminality.

Many of the masterminds