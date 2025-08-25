Women must be an integral part of land reform

By Mpho Thaba, Sibongile Ntloko-Tabata

and Winnie Pooh

As discussions about the efficacy and direction of the land reform programme continue, there is scant attention being paid to the role that women are playing in the sector, despite women owning and operating approximately 20% of farming units – according to the Department of Agriculture – and accounting for a third of the 896 000-strong agricultural workforce in the second quarter of 2024, according to the 2024 StatsSA quarterly labour force survey.

South Africans are celebrating Women’s Month this month to highlight the milestones that women have achieved and to shine a spotlight on the challenges that hamper women in achieving their full potential in various spheres of life.

Though women comprise a critical mass in the agricultural sector and as beneficiaries of the land reform programme, they remain largely under-represented in decision-making positions.

Cultural norms, structural inequalities, and limited access to capital still hinder women from taking leadership roles in the sector.

It is disheartening that patriarchal practices continue to stifle the potential of women in land reform, particularly on restituted land, when they have been shown to bring a developmental and people-centred approach that transforms the land into a productive, inclusive, and sustainable resource prioritising food security and livelihoods.”

Land reform should not be seen as a way of only correcting the past but also of creating opportunities for inclusive growth, sustainable agriculture and food security.

If that could be the main focus, then greater success and impact would be achieved, especially with meaningful participation of women, who need equal access to training, decision-making platforms and financing.

Policies must go beyond quotas to ensure women have the skills, networks and confidence to influence outcomes.

We need tailored business development programmes for women, mentorship from experienced female entrepreneurs, and financial products that account for the realities women face, such as limited collateral.

Spiralling unemployment, which disproportionately impacts Black women, presents opportunities for women to consider pivoting and creating a livelihood in the agricultural ecosystem.

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose for the second quarter in a row to 33.2% in April-June, up from 32.9% in January-March, according to the latest quarterly labour force.

StatsSA said the number of unemployed people increased to more than 8.3 million in the second quarter, one of the highest in the world.

The scarcity of job opportunities in our country renders opportunities created by the land reform programme a viable option for women and for young people who are adversely affected by joblessness.

The agricultural sector is a dynamic industry with an extensive ecosystem where women and young people can create entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Women are at the forefront of driving projects, working the land, and managing finances in many farming communities.

Through their resilience and commitment, women continue to push for progress and look after their families and communities at the same time.

There are misconceptions about the land reform programme, with many people thinking that it is just about giving land back or that land allocation is a silver bullet that can alleviate poverty.

What’s often misunderstood is that land alone isn’t enough – people also need support, funding, and skills to use that land in a way that helps their lives and communities.

Women who are interested in venturing into agriculture need to connect with people already working in the space, to ask questions, and to volunteer where possible to learn the ropes.

They must not be shy to reach out for guidance. Land reform and development need fresh ideas and strong voices, especially from young women.

Believe in your value, stay curious, and keep learning. It is not always easy, but your contribution can make a real difference.

• Thaba is a programmes and office administrator at Vumelana Advisory Fund

• Ntloko-Tabata is managing director at Sisata Management Services

• Pooe is deputy chairperson of the Coromandel Farmers Trust

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.