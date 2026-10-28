Wu Peng | Together, China and South Africa can advance global governance through action and cooperation

From October 23 to 25, the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiong’an) was held in Xiong’an New Area, China’s “city of the future.”

Representatives from more than 90 countries, including South Africa, as well as international and regional organisations, gathered to explore practical pathways for translating the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) from shared vision into concrete action.

Under the theme “Rebuilding Confidence and Cooperation: Reforming and Improving Global Governance in a Transforming World,” participants deliberated on how to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Advertisement

At a crucial moment a year ago, when the postwar international order faced serious challenges, President Xi Jinping launched the GGI and outlined five core principles: sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, people-centred approach, and real results.

In his congratulatory letter to the forum, President Xi noted that the world is undergoing accelerated transformation unseen in a century, and the deficits in peace, development, security and governance are growing rather than diminishing, and called for efforts to promote the implementation of the GGI to inject more certainty and positive energy into a world of turbulence and transformation. His message further underscored the importance of reforming and improving the global governance system.

READ: Xi Jinping’s principles for settling Africa’s hotspot issues strike a positive chord

The trend towards a multipolar world and the democratisation of international relations represent the trend of the times and the course of history.

To realize this vision, China advocates：

Play advert

First, upholding the central role of the United Nations. The more turbulent the world becomes, the more important it is to return to the founding principles of the UN Charter, champion multilateralism, and build broader global consensus. Together, we advance the implementation of the UN80 Initiative, address the legitimate concerns of developing countries, and reinvigorate the United Nations through reform and renewal.

Second, practising the values of fairness and justice. Every country, regardless of its size or strength, has the right to independently choose a development path that suits its national conditions – they also have the right to participate as equals, make decisions as equals, and benefit as equals in the process of global governance. Only by embracing a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and resolving differences and disputes through peaceful means, can we safeguard peace and protect our common home.

Third, bolstering the strength of the Global South. The rise of the Global South is the most momentous shift the world has seen since WWII, reflecting the growing strength of constructive forces on the international stage. Enhancing the representation and voice of the Global South in international affairs in step with changing times is not only essential to correcting historical injustices, but also a vital source of momentum for improving global governance.

Fourth, advancing in the direction of openness and development. International trade is a key engine of global growth; the WTO-centered multilateral trading system must be firmly safeguarded, and a fairer and more open economic and trade order must be fostered. To narrow the yawning North-South gap, we remain committed to placing development at the centre of the international agenda and to fully implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Both China and South Africa are important members of the Global South. Last year, China provided strong support for South Africa’s G20 presidency. This year, China continues our support on South Africa’s participation in G20 cooperation. In July this year, China and South Africa as well as other friendly countries co-founded the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization to jointly promote the beneficial development of AI for good and for all. And over the next two years, China and South Africa will assume the rotating presidencies of BRICS in succession. We stand ready to work with South Africa to take BRICS cooperation to new heights.

READ: China-SA mining cooperation injects vitality into country’s development

In his opening address to the forum, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced eight concrete measures to further implement the GGI, covering areas including development, human rights, outer space，AI and etc. China is ready to work with the Global South to implement the GGI, turn shared commitments into action and advance cooperation for the common good, so as to achieve a common goal of building a fairer international order and a community with a shared future for humanity.

Peng is China’s ambassador to South Africa

Subscribe To Our Newsletter