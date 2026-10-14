Zhao Jixian | From good governance at home to fairer governance for the world

Chief Albert Luthuli, a towering figure in South Africa’s struggle for freedom, devoted his whole life to a simple idea: that ordinary people deserve dignity, and a real stake in how they are governed. In the end, governance is not rocket science. It is about whether a child can go to school, whether a family has a decent home, and whether a young person can find a job and dare to dream.

Later this month, China will host the Xiong’an Global Governance Forum in Xiong’an New Area, China’s Hebei Province, bringing together people from around the world to discuss how to reform and improve global governance.

Four pillars of China’s governance experience

There is no magic formula behind the success. President Xi Jinping has called on China and Africa to deepen mutual learning and share governance experience. And 2026 is the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, marking 70 years of China-Africa diplomatic relations. It is in this spirit that I would like to share some of China’s experience. In general, China’s experience can be summed up in four p-words: people, planning, practice and probity.

First, people. Governance must put the people at the centre. The true standard is not how impressive a policy looks on paper, but whether ordinary people feel the difference in their daily lives…

Planning for the long term

Second, planning. Governance needs long-term vision and continuity. Since 1953, China has drawn up fifteen five-year plans, each building on the last, like runners in a relay passing on the baton…

Third, practice. Governance is learning by doing. We try out new ideas in a few places first, assess the results honestly, and then scale up what works…

Fourth, probity. Good governance depends on capable people and clean institutions. China invests heavily in training public servants…

Different roads, shared lessons

As President Xi Jinping has put it, only the wearer knows whether the shoes fit. China does not export its model, nor do we ask anyone to copy it. A country needs to figure out its own model.

South Africa has walked its own remarkable road. Nelson Mandela’s fight for justice and equality is perpetually inspiring the world…

From national governance to global governance

Good governance matters not only within nations, but also among them. Today, hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, and developing countries still lack an adequate voice in global governance…

Building on our all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, China stands ready to work with South Africa to deepen exchanges of governance experience, strengthen dialogue between our think tanks and universities…

An old Chinese saying goes: “Neither mountains nor seas can keep apart those who share a common purpose.” To build a shared future together, China is looking forward to learning from and working with South Africa.