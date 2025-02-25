Opposition parties decry shut and dilapidated North West airports 

North West, the hub of platinum mining and tourism, remains without a functioning airport amid calls by opposition parties and the business sector for the government to revive its two once-thriving airfields.

GD Montshioa Airport in Mahikeng, which is hailed as having the second longest runway in Africa, remains a white elephant after it was shut down for unknown reasons more than a decade ago.

Another facility, the Pilanesberg Airport, which was once the province’s flagship and gateway to tourism destinations, the Sun City resort and the Pilanesberg

National Park also remains closed.

General Secretary of the North West Business Forum Sello Mogodiri said GD Montshioa Airport must not be allowed to fall apart. “We call on the government to move with the necessary speed to make sure that investors are coordinated and the saving of that airport is imminent,” he said.

Opposition parties in the province are up in arms demanding answers.

“We have continuously raised the issue of North West province being the only province in South Africa without an operational airport, not just today but in prior fiscal years. The premier should be ashamed of himself for being the only premier in the country who cannot travel to other provinces due to a lack of capacity,” said EFF provincial secretary and member of a portfolio committee in charge of community safety and transport management, Papiki Babuile.

DA provincial caucus leader Freddy Sonakile said the government was to blame for the demise of GD Montshioa and its sister airport, Pilanesburg Airport, outside Sun City.

“The government is paying security guards to watch over empty buildings, a stark reminder of the wasted potential. Hopefully, the government will see the need to expedite public-private partnerships to revive our airports,” he said.

Former CEO of the North West Parks Board Charles Ndabeni blamed the dilapidated state of infrastructure built during the Bophuthatswana homeland administration era on “a lack of vision”.

Ndabeni said the airport has the infrastructure that would attract investment and commercial entities. He sees the airport as something that should be used to drive tourism traffic, trade, and investment.

The provincial government has since said that, through its growth and development strategy, it will initiate the North West Development Fund to help resuscitate the tourism sector.

Charles Matlou, the provincial Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson, said they have since advertised an invitation for bids on companies that can manage the airports.

