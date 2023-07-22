Oprah addresses trauma and wellbeing at SA conference

American talk show host par excellence Oprah Winfrey arrived in South Africa and held an event at which she tackled issues ranging from trauma on learning to teaching among others.

The event titled “What Happened to You: Understanding the Impact of Trauma on Learning, Teaching, and Psychological Functioning,” was held in Midrand on Friday evening and was graced by several people from different walks of life.

Renowned leaders in the field of psychology converged at the conference, seeking knowledge to unlock the profound effects of trauma on learning and the human psyche.

Winfrey herself stood as a living testament to the transformative power of healing and resilience.

The media mogul, talk show host, and philanthropist has been candid about her own experiences with trauma throughout her life.

Her powerful journey, shaped by numerous challenges, has made her the influential figure she is today.

Winfrey’s early life was fraught with adversity as she was born into poverty in rural Mississippi and raised by her grandmother, facing emotional and physical abuse during her formative years.

At the tender age of six, she moved to live with her mother in Milwaukee, where she encountered further hardships, including sexual abuse and molestation by relatives and family friends.

As a teenager, Winfrey continued to navigate trauma, dealing with body image issues and racial discrimination.

Despite these obstacles, she displayed immense perseverance and excelled academically.

Her breakthrough came when she ventured into the media industry, hosting a local talk show in Chicago titled “People Are Talking.”

This was merely a stepping stone to her monumental success as she later hosted her own nationally syndicated talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which went on to become one of the most successful talk shows in television history.

Throughout her illustrious career, Winfrey has utilised her platform to tackle various social ills, notably trauma, and abuse.

By opening up about her own experiences, she has empowered countless others to share their stories and seek support.

Her advocacy and transparency have played a pivotal role in destigmatising trauma and mental health, inspiring millions to find healing and seek help.

“When you take a trauma-informed approach to leadership, to education and seeing the whole person in an effort to make them whole, that becomes your legacy,” Winfrey said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.